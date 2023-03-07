US to fast-track processing of work permits for STEM students

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on March 6 announced the phased expansion of premium processing for certain F-1 students seeking Optional Practical Training (OPT) or Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) OPT extensions.

Students with a pending Form 1-765, Application for Employment Authorisation, and wish to request a premium processing upgrade can now do so, as per an official release. An online filing of Form 1-907, Request for Premium Processing Service, is now also available to F-1 students in these categories.

USCIS Director Ur M Jaddou said the availability of premium processing and ease of online filing will streamline the immigration experience of many international students.

“The ongoing expansion of online filing is a priority for USCIS as we continue to create operational efficiencies and increase access to the immigration system for stakeholders, applicants, petitioners, requestors, and those we serve,” she added.

Jocelyn Fernandes