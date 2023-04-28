 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unfortunate that we’re being targeted, have been transparent and fair: Wipro HR head on fresher onboarding delays

Haripriya Suresh
Apr 28, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST

Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil said the company would honour each and every offer made but was unable to give a date for the same

Saurabh Govil, President & Chief Human Resources Officer, Wipro

Wipro’s fourth quarter has been rife with controversies regarding the recruitment of freshers. First, when the company gave freshers the option of taking a pay cut in order to be onboarded early, and later, when freshers were terminated on failing internal performance assessments.

During this period, Wipro has also seen the exit of India head Satya Easwaran, Integrated Digital, Engineering and Application Services (iDEAS) head Rajan Kohli, and the CFOs of both Americas 1 and 2.

Wipro’s Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Saurabh Govil spoke to Moneycontrol about the company’s hiring plans, top-level exits, generative AI, the freshers controversy, and more.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.  