Uncertainty around revival plans pushes Jet Airways employees to explore alternative avenues

Yaruqhullah Khan
Dec 06, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST

The Jalan-Kalrock consortium, the new owner, has said that while it awaits the handover of Jet Airways under the revival process, the longer-than-expected time taken for its completion may result in some difficult decisions having to be made.

Jet Airways crew photographed after operating proving flights. (Image credit: jetairways/Twitter)

After Jet Airways’s revival plans hit another roadblock in November, its employees are once again left questioning their future.

Last month, Jet Airways temporarily docked the salaries of some of its staff by up to 50 percent and sent some more on leave without pay.

Jet Airways chief executive officer Sanjiv Kapoor had in November in an interview with Moneycontrol said that he was confident Jet Airways will have a solid team of industry professionals when it is ready to relaunch operations.

Passionate and proud 

"The team we have brought on board is passionate about relaunching Jet Airways, and is proud of the airline they are trying to build; proud of trying to create history. We all have so much to look forward to in a revived Jet Airways," Kapoor said.

