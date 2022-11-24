Ultraviolette’s F77 electric motorcycle launched in India at Rs 3.8 lakh

TVS Motor-backed Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt Ltd on November 24 commercially rolled out the F77 hyperbike in Bangalore at a starting price of Rs 3.8 lakh (base version) going all the way up to Rs 5.5 Lakh (limited edition version. (all ex-showroom).

The Ultraviolette F77 is available in two variants: Standard and Recon and both of them has three different trims -Airstrike, Shadow, and Laser.

Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO, Ultraviolette, said, “The F77 is the most powerful electric two-wheeler in India with industry-first tech architecture and feature."

The battery pack on the F77 is offered in two capacities -7.1 kWh (SRB7) and 10.3 kWh (SRB10). While the standard F77 offers an IDC range of

206 km, the F77 Recon will have an IDC range of 307 km. The company is offering the battery with up to an 8-year warranty.

While the F77 generates a maximum power of 27 kW and a torque of 85 Nm, offering a claimed top speed of 140 kmph, Recon version churns out a peak power of 29 kW and a max torque of 95 Nm along with with a claimed top speed of 147 kmph. It will be available with three ride modes - Glide, Combat and Ballistic.

The Bangalore-based EV maker has already commenced the bookings of the e-motorcycle from October 23 at a token amount of Rs 10,000. It will be taking on Revolt RV 400, Tork Kratos, Ober Rorr and Hop Oxo once the deliveries commence in January next year in Bangalore and later in other metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, etc. The e-hyperbike is also equipped with features such as all-LED lighting, a TFT display and connectivity features, front and rear disc brakes, USD fork, alloy wheels. It also sports preload adjustable suspension and three-level variable regenerative braking, etc. Also on offer is the limited edition variant (77 units), which will be available in meteor grey with afterburner yellow and will be equipped with 30.2 kW (40.5 HP) of peak power and 100Nm of peak torque, delivering 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in 7.8 seconds with a top speed of 152 km/h, as revealed by the company. Niraj Rajmohan, Co-founder and CTO, Ultraviolette, stated“ The electric motorcycle in India that is backed by over 5 years of R&D. We have spent the last couple of years putting the F77 through some of the roughest and extreme terrains and weather conditions across the country.” Apart from Ultraviolette’s F77, there are other electric two-wheeler launches lined up by home-grown start-ups such as Revolt Motors (now owned by RattanIndia), Matter, Orxa Energies, Ather Energy, Okinawa Autotech, and Tork Motors, as well as by established entities like Hero Electric. Furthermore, at least 10 battery-powered motorcycles ranging between Rs 85,000-Rs 6 lakh are expected to hit the Indian roads in the next 18 months.

Avishek Banerjee

