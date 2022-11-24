 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ultraviolette’s F77 electric motorcycle launched in India at Rs 3.8 lakh

Avishek Banerjee
Nov 24, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

The Ultraviolette F77 is available in two variants: Standard and Recon and both of them has three different trims -Airstrike, Shadow, and Laser

TVS Motor-backed Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt Ltd on November 24 commercially rolled out the F77 hyperbike in Bangalore at a starting price of Rs 3.8 lakh (base version) going all the way up to Rs 5.5 Lakh (limited edition version. (all ex-showroom).

The Ultraviolette F77 is available in two variants: Standard and Recon  and both of them has three different trims -Airstrike, Shadow, and Laser.

Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO, Ultraviolette, said, “The F77 is the most powerful electric two-wheeler in India with industry-first tech architecture and feature."

The battery pack on the F77 is offered in two capacities -7.1 kWh (SRB7) and 10.3 kWh (SRB10). While the standard F77 offers an IDC range of
206 km, the F77 Recon will have an IDC range of 307 km. The company is offering the battery with up to an 8-year warranty.

While the F77 generates a maximum power of 27 kW and a torque of 85 Nm, offering a claimed top speed of 140 kmph,  Recon version churns out a peak power of 29 kW and a max torque of 95 Nm along with with a claimed top speed of 147 kmph. It will be available with three ride modes - Glide, Combat and Ballistic.