UFC and WWE combine to create $21.4 billion entertainment company

Associated Press
Apr 03, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

A new publicly traded company will be formed that houses the UFC and WWE brands, with Endeavour Group Holdings Inc. taking a 51% controlling interest in the new company. Existing WWE shareholders will hold a 49% stake.

WWE and the company that runs Ultimate Fighting Championship will combine to create a $21.4 billion sports entertainment company.

The new business will be led by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. Vince McMahon, executive chairman at WWE, will serve in the same role at the new company.

The announcement comes after Vince McMahon, the founder and majority shareholder of WWE, returned to the company in January and said that it could be up for sale.