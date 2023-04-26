 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Uday Kotak may not face RBI hurdle for appointment in non-executive role as cooling-off period may not apply, say experts

Manish M. Suvarna
Apr 26, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST

Earlier, shareholders of Kotak Mahindra bank voted 99 percent in favour of Uday Kotak taking up as the non-executive non-independent director of the bank after he steps down as the MD and CEO.

Earlier, shareholders of Kotak Mahindra bank voted 99 percent in favour of Uday Kotak taking up as the non-executive non-independent director of the bank after he steps down as the MD and CEO.

Veteran banker Uday Kotak is unlikely to face hurdles in taking up the non-executive, non-independent director role after his tenure as managing director and chief executive officer ends, experts said.

This is because the three-year cooling-off period norm set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the reappointment of an MD, CEO or whole-time director (WTD) will not apply for non-executive positions, they said.

Earlier, there were reports that the central bank may be looking at Kotak’s appointment in the non-executive role post his tenure as CEO.

Also read: Uday Kotak to transition to non-executive role after CEO tenure at Kotak Mahindra Bank