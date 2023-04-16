 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uber signs pact to build Uber Zones across all AAI airports

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

Ride-hailing app Uber has signed a pact with AAI to build its cab service zone across their airports as it sees the aviation sector as one of the key growth drivers of its business, a senior company official said.

Uber India and South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh told PTI that it has recorded nearly 100 per cent year-on-year growth in Airport trips in January and February this year and one in every 10 trips on the Uber platform is an airport trip.

We have signed an MOU with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to provide Uber's service at multiple AAI airports. This is something which we believe is to truly participate in one of the fastest-growing segments of the Indian economy, which is the aviation sector. We see that we are an incredibly critical part of that growth, Singh said.

Uber Zone enables the company to provide dedicated pickup and drop points, deploy technology to help the user navigate to Uber Zones and provide parking at ease to driver partners etc.