Two online bond platforms set to apply for stock broker licence in January post SEBI's new rules

Manish M. Suvarna
Dec 28, 2022 / 04:53 PM IST

A third online bond platform, Yubi Invest, applied for licence on November 2, 2022

Two online bond platforms, Wint Wealth, and Grip Invest, are set to apply for stock broker licence with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to comply with the new rules that require firms engaging in bond trading to register with the regulator, at least three people told Moneycontrol on December 28.

Yubi Invest, another online bond platform, has already applied for licence on November 2, 2022, Moulik Patel, Chief Business Officer of the company, said.

SEBI, on November 11, introduced the regulations for online bond platforms selling listed debt securities. According to the rules, no person or company shall act as an online bond platform provider without a certificate of registration as a stock broker under the SEBI (Stock Brokers) Regulations.

"We are in the process of applying for the licence. We will file the application in January. Currently, we are working with our advisors on the application and are waiting to get more clarity before applying," said Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Grip Invest.

Anshul Gupta, Co-Founder of Wint Wealth, said, "We are in the process of completing the compliance work for the application and will be applying for licence next month (January)."

Industry experts said more applications are likely in January as the deadline is in February 2023.