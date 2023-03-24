 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter to remove 'legacy' blue checkmarks from April 1

Vikas SN
Mar 24, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

The move comes as the Elon Musk-owned social media firm expands its subscription programme Twitter Blue across the world.

Twitter Blue is available for a monthly fee of Rs 650 on the web and Rs 900 on mobile devices in India (Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

Twitter announced on March 24 that it will begin removing legacy blue checkmarks from user accounts on April 1, as the company winds down it's legacy verified programme in a subscription push.

This move comes as the Elon Musk-owned social media firm expands its subscription programme Twitter Blue across the world.

To be sure, this move has been on the cards for sometime with Musk mentioning in a tweet in December 2022 that they will remove all legacy blue checks in a few months. "The way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical" he said.

Twitter had relaunched its subscription programme Twitter Blue in December 2022, that offered users a verified blue checkmark and a host of other features for $8 per month.