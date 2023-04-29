Twitter suspends news agency ANI's account. Here's why

Twitter on April 29 suspended one of India's biggest news agencies ANI's handle, quoting that the account is less than 13 years of age and has "violated Twitter rules."

Taking to Twitter, ANI editor Smita Prakash tweeted, "So those who follow @ANI bad news, @Twitter has locked out India’s largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers and sent this mail - under 13 years of age! Our gold tick was taken away, substituted with blue tick and now locked out. @elonmusk."

Consequently, the news agency's blue tick (verified tick) was also removed and the page now shows as "Account suspended."

ANI has around 7.6 million followers on its handle and was earlier recognised on Twitter as an official organisation, carrying the golden tick since Twitter's CEO Elon Musk's verification techniques across the social media platform changed with introduction of Twitter Blue services.

However, ANI's other handle - ani_digital - is still active.

In a later tweet, Editor Smita Prakash stated that till the time Twitter restores the main ANI handle, the agency will be tweeting all the news from its other verified handles: @ani_digital and @AHindinews.

