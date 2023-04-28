 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TVS Supply Chain files draft IPO papers again, lowers issue size

Ravindra Sonavane
Apr 28, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST

The firm now plans to raise around Rs 750 crore via fresh issue from Rs 2000 crore earlier. The firm also cut its offer for sale to 20 million shares from 59 million shares earlier planned.

Chennai-based TVS Supply Chain Solutions has refiled its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and cut the issue size for raising money through a public issue.

According to news reports, the IPO, which got approval from Sebi last year, was delayed due to weak market conditions. The Sebi nod will expire next month.

Those offering shares in the OFS are Omega TC Holdings PTE Ltd, which will sell up to 15.86 million shares, Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd will sell up to 1.45 million shares, Sargunaraj Ravichandran will sell up to 5.80 lakh shares. Mahogany Singapore Company Pte Ltd,  TVS Motor Company and  Kotak Special Situations Fund will sell up to one lakh shares each in the OFS.