 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Turned positive on autos for reasonable valuations, Motilal Oswal’s Duggad says

Nickey Mirchandani
Mar 01, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST

Duggad is overweight on the sector given its underperformance in the last five years. He is betting on stocks like Mahindra &Mahindra, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki

Auto stocks have suddenly turned into a darling of investors and most securities firms are turning positive on the sector.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Motilal Oswal’s Head of Research Gautam Duggad suggested his firm is overweight on the sector given its underperformance in the previous five years and reasonable valuations. Duggad is betting on stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki.

Duggad also discussed the financial sector's performance in detail. “Despite the strong quarterly performance and five-fold increase in profitability in the last five years, the market capitalization of financial companies has not kept up with the profitability increase,” he said.

He attributes factors such as a potential increase in the cost of deposits, moderation of net interest margins, and slowing Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth as the reasons.