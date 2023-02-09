 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TRAI's proposed mandate to display callers’ names will endanger privacy: IAMAI

Moneycontrol News
Feb 09, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST

In November 2022, the telecom regulator proposed Calling Name Presentation (CNAP), a feature that aims to allow users to identify callers

Industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has raised concerns over privacy and implementation in regards to the proposal by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to mandate telecom service providers to display caller names.

In a statement, IAMAI argued that TRAI’s proposal to make it mandatory for telcos to enable Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) presented a "material risk to the privacy of Indian citizens".

"It may also endanger individuals preferring not to be identified to the caller and open up individuals from vulnerable populations to targeted harassment," the statement read.

In November 2022, the telecom regulator proposed CNAP, a feature that aims to allow users to identify callers. In a consultation paper introduced by TRAI, the regulator had said that a "calling party name presentation facility" would protect consumer interests.