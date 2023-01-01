 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trader’s Edge: A trading strategy that lets you own an asset for free

Shubham Raj
KOCHI / Jan 01, 2023 / 09:36 PM IST

Many traders who entered the market in recent years can find familiarity in Sharath’s journey in the stock market. He has committed the same mistakes that many others have and learned from them.

How would you like to get your assets for free?

This is what Sharath Babu (@sharath82), an IT professional turned trader, asked when talking to Moneycontrol about his trading strategy that focuses on generating extra alpha on his investments.

The trading strategy he follows is not novel. It is something that is even used by equity mutual fund managers. However, thanks to the profits from the strategy he has recovered the cost of many of his equity investments, eventually owning those assets for free now.

Sharath, who identifies himself as a conservative trader, sells call option contracts of stocks he already owns – a strategy also known as covered calls – pocketing a premium every month that supplements the dividend income from them.

From noob to an expert

