Trader’s Edge: A low maintenance trading strategy that can bump up your income

Shubham Raj
Jan 07, 2023 / 07:19 PM IST

How often have you thought of having a supplementary source of income that doesn’t demand too much time? Well, help is at hand. But it is not devoid of risk. So tread gently.

There are various reasons why one is drawn to stock trading. For some, it is greed, for a few, it is the thrill, while for some like Ravi Kumar Gupta (@compounddmoney), it is need that drives them initially.

Gupta, who has been investing and trading in the stock market for nearly 15 years, employs his own take on the Strangle strategy, which involves selling out-of-the-money Pt and Call options simultaneously.

Strangle is one of the simplest strategies that a trader deploys when he or she does not want to take any directional view on the market. The margin requirement also comes down as risks are relatively lower with this strategy.

From learning to earning

After graduating from a college in Pune, Gupta was placed with an IT firm. However, a low initial salary, family responsibilities, and an education loan forced him to look for a secondary source of regular income. He zeroed in on the stock markets.

Initially, he invested in stocks based on tips and recommendations on TV. However, he soon realised that that was not working as he suffered losses. Within a few years, he turned to trading in Options.