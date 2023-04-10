 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Torrent Power makes lowest bid for Indian power supply contract: Report

Reuters
Apr 10, 2023 / 02:13 PM IST

Torrent Power quoted 13.70 rupees per unit price for supply of 770-megawatts each for 45 days in April and May from two of its gas-based projects in the western state of Gujarat, the sources said.

Torrent Power has pipped Reliance Industries to emerge as the lowest bidder for supply of 1,100-megawatts of gas-based power supply sought by the Indian government to meet anticipated record demand in the summer, two sources said.

Torrent Power quoted 13.70 rupees per unit price for supply of 770-megawatts each for 45 days in April and May from two of its gas-based projects in the western state of Gujarat, the sources said.

Uttarakhand-based Gama Infraprop quoted 14.9 rupees per unit, while RIL quoted 20.5 rupees per unit for supply of 1010-megawatts, they said on condition of anonymity since the contracts have yet to be awarded.

"The government is likely to award contracts for 1,100-megawatts to Torrent Power," one of the officials said.