 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Renault, Nissan to team up on new vehicle projects in India

PTI
Feb 06, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

The alliance announced a three-dimension programme including creation of operational projects in Latin America, India and Europe.

(Source: Reuters)

Renault Group and Nissan plan to collaborate on several new vehicle projects, including sports utility vehicles, in India as part of new initiatives announced by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance on Monday.

The alliance announced a three-dimension programme including creation of operational projects in Latin America, India and Europe.

As part of the new framework, the partners also seek enhanced strategic agility with new initiatives that all three entities can join.

Besides, the board envisions a rebalanced Renault Group-Nissan cross-shareholding and reinforced alliance governance.