Temasek's top bid values Manipal Hospitals around Rs 40,000 crs-Rs 42,000 crs; Will TPG exit fully or hold on?

Ashwin Mohan
Dec 27, 2022 / 10:33 PM IST

TPG Capital picked up a stake in Manipal Hospitals for Rs 900 crore in February 2015 and has been looking to clock returns on its 7 year old bet. India’s sovereign wealth fund NIIF is the other external investor in the Ranjan Pai-led hospital chain

Temasek entered Manipal Health in 2017 when it bought out private equity firms True North and Faering Capital in a deal valuing the hospital chain at an enterprise valuation of $1.14 billion.

In a twist to the ongoing race for IPO-bound Manipal Health Enterprises, Temasek-owned Sheares Healthcare India has edged ahead of rival suitor KKR and emerged as the new frontrunner to pick up a significant stake with an aggressive binding bid valuing the country’s second-largest hospital chain at around Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 42,000 crore, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Sheares, which manages a portfolio of healthcare delivery assets for Singapore headquartered investment major Temasek, is an existing shareholder in Manipal Health Enterprises and holds around 18 percent stake. Sheares is keen to acquire a majority shareholding and discussions are currently on with the Ranjan Pai-led promoter group for the same, the above sources added.

Other than Temasek-led Sheares, the other external shareholders in Manipal Health Enterprises include US private equity firm TPG which holds around 21 percent stake, and India’s sovereign wealth fund NIIF ( National Infrastructure Investment Fund) which has an 8 percent stake.

“ Unlike earlier when it was contemplating a full exit, TPG is now mulling if it should opt for a partial exit instead. A final call has not been taken but if they decide to stay back, then the plan is to sell half of their stake to Temasek and the balance stake will be rolled over from the original fund whose life is coming to an end to a new fund. On the other hand, NIIF is eyeing a complete exit,” said one of the persons cited above.

A second person familiar with ongoing negotiations added, “ If TPG continues, it can clock some returns now and then wait for the IPO. Remember, a listing is definitely on the cards in the next 12-24 months. Also, It would make sense for the promoter group to have a long gestation period investor like Temasek looking at the next 10 to 15 years.”

“Temasek-led Sheares has been looking to consolidate and when this opportunity came, they looked at it seriously. A potential controlling stake for them in Manipal Health Enterprises would mean more board seats, and more board rights. The Manipal promoter group is open to diluting a 12 percent to 15 percent stake, but that quantum hasn’t been frozen yet. Based on the outcome of the discussions, a final agreement may be signed in January,” a third person told Moneycontrol.