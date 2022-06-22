 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals

Watch LIVE: Commodities Continue Slide As Concerns Shift From Supply To Demand

Moneycontrol Video
Jun 22, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Commodities continue to slide with crude oil prices at one-month lows, copper at nine-month low, and more. Join Karunya Rao in conversation with Manisha Gupta to know why commodity prices are falling.

Moneycontrol Video
TAGS: #Commodities #Commodity chat with Manisha Gupta #video
first published: Jun 22, 2022 12:07 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.