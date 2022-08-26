 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals

Commodity Live: Gold prices muted ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech; Key support levels to watch

Moneycontrol News
Aug 26, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST

Gold prices subdued as the yellow metal eased ahead of US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole event. Find out more with Karunya Rao and Reliance Securities' Sriram Iyer

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Gold #Powell #usfed #video
first published: Aug 26, 2022 12:53 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.