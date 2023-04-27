 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani bets big on investing in futuristic tech, resurgence of IT services

Debangana Ghosh
Apr 27, 2023 / 07:57 PM IST

The IT services firm reported an order book of $592 million for Q4FY23, down by 25.5 percent QoQ from $795 million in Q3.

CP Gurnani, CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra CEO and MD CP Gurnani said the company’s investment into futuristic technology and timely upskilling of employees will make it “future ready” as he expects a resurgence of the IT services sector soon, after the company reported a disappointing set of numbers for Q4FY23 on April 27.

This comes at a time when almost all the top five IT services firms including its peers Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech, and Wipro reported moderate to negative QoQ revenue growth in constant currency terms.

Gurnani highlighted that the IT services’ firm’s key vertical Communications, Media and Entertainment (CME), which accounts for over 40 percent of its revenue, continued to grow over the past 12 quarters.

“We saw 12 quarters of QoQ growth in CME. Network services standalone as a horizontal is now about a billion dollar business per year. If I had to talk of only 5G for enterprise and telcos, even that has become a billion dollar business,” he said while addressing the media.