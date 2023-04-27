 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Tech Mahindra adds 1,227 employees in FY23, over 95% plunge from last FY

Debangana Ghosh
Apr 27, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST

In Q4FY23, Tech Mahindra's overall headcount declined by 4,688 QoQ.

In Q3FY23 too, Tech Mahindra's net new employee addition had declined by 6,844. In Q4 last year, the company had added 6,106.

IT services firm Tech Mahindra's net employee addition for the full fiscal year of FY23 was significantly down by 95.93 percent with an addition of 1,227 employees, as compared to 30,119 in FY22. This was in line with the industry-wide trend of slowdown in hiring after a year-long rally of record employee addition in the previous fiscal.

Total headcount for FY23 stood at 152,400. Overall headcount after fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023 declined by 4,688 QoQ.

In Q3FY23 too, the net new employee addition had declined by 6,844. In Q4 last year, Tech Mahindra had added 6,106.

Attrition rate dropped to 15 percent from 17 percent in Q3. The firm has been seeing a drop in attrition rate since the first quarter of FY23 after a steady increase in the five quarters before that.