 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Teaching as a career: What to look for before taking the plunge

Abhishek Sahu
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

Teaching may not be very well paid, but it is a profession that involves playing roles such as educator, friend, counsellor and mentor.

Educationists said the key aspect of teaching is that it is not a hobby, but a lifelong passion. It cannot be done as a pastime or a second part-time job.

The total number of teachers in India declined by about 2 percent in FY22 from FY21. There are over 9.5 million teachers now, according to the ministry of education.

Yet, a career in teaching remains popular. However, with the rise of edtech and 21st century skills – and relatively low salaries – making a fruitful career out of teaching remains a challenge.

“Culturally, teachers are regarded in high esteem in India. However, the popular perception is teachers’ status is low and this is linked to the salary drawn by the teacher,” Anuradha Sridhar, head of curriculum development and training at Aditya Birla Education Academy, told Moneycontrol.

She said there is a widespread perception among the youth that teaching is not the most preferred career choice due to the long hours of work, responsibility load, and the salaries associated with the profession.