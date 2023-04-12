 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCS’ Rajesh Gopinathan says quarter weaker than expected; Q4FY23 TCV at $10 billion

Debangana Ghosh
Apr 12, 2023 / 06:49 PM IST

Incoming CEO K Krithivasan, who heads the company’s BFSI vertical, said that sentiments were down in the sector as people rushed to save costs.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a strong order book of $10 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. Despite a tough business environment due to macroeconomic headwinds, the IT services giant saw its all-time high number of large deals signed in a quarter.

However, the total contract value (TCV) for Q4 was down by 11.5 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis as compared to $11.3 billion reported in Q4FY22. Full-year TCV for FY23 stood at $34.1 billion, down from $34.6 billion in FY22.

Some of the deal wins in Q4 include UK insurer Phoenix Group’s $723 million deal, Telefonica Germany, KeySight, Bitcoin Suisse AG, Bombardier, CTBC Bank, Taiwan, etc to name a few.

According to analysts, TCS is one of the key beneficiaries as clients focus on cost-takeout deals and look at vendor consolidation.