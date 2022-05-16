 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Power’s solar arm gets 300-MW project worth Rs 1,731 crore from NHPC

Moneycontrol News
May 16, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST

The project, which will be completed within 18 months, aims to reduce around 6,36,960 carbon emissions, and is expected to generate approximately 750 million units annually

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Tata Power Solar, the solar energy subsidiary of Tata Power, one of India’s largest integrated power company, said on May 16 that it has received a 300-megawatt solar energy project worth Rs 1,731 crore from state-owned NHPC.

Located in Rajasthan, the project will be built under the IREDA's CPSU scheme. The project is expected to be finished in 18 months and will reduce around 6,36,960 carbon emissions while producing approximately 750 million units yearly, according to a company statement. The project will be installed with Indian-made cells and modules.

"We are honoured to have won this significant project from NHPC. It underlines the industry's confidence in our ability to develop and deliver world-class solar projects on time using state-of-the-art Indian technology," said Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power.

The company states that its pending order book now stands at INR 13,500 crore, and its utility-scale solar project portfolio has grown to 9.7GWp.

first published: May 16, 2022 01:01 pm
