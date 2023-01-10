 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Tata Motors working on alternative fuel beyond EVs in CV space

CNBC-TV18
Jan 10, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST

The electric E-LCV is priced at an ex-showroom price of Rs 9.99 lakh. The company is also providing a 5-year maintenance package, a dedicated response team, and a charging infrastructure ecosystem. CNBC-TV18 exclusively caught up with Girish Wagh, executive director of Tata Motors.

Tata Motors (Representative Image)

In order to deepen its presence in the electric vehicle (EV) space, Tata Motors on Monday commenced deliveries of its light commercial vehicle (LCV) Ace EV. A total of 25 Ace EVs were delivered to Amazon, Delhivery, DHL, FedEx, Flipkart, J&J Consumer Health, MoEVing, and Safexpress.

The electric E-LCV is priced at an ex-showroom price of Rs 9.99 lakh. The company is also providing a 5-year maintenance package, a dedicated response team, and a charging infrastructure ecosystem. CNBC-TV18 exclusively caught up with Girish Wagh, executive director of Tata Motors.

Q: What is the current response of Ace EV after showcasing it last year? How is the order book & when can we expect full deliveries?

We showcased Ace EV last year and then did multiple pilots for 6 months with courier and e-commerce companies. We tested each and every application and applied the necessary changes. Ace EV is a complete package with charging infrastructure, attractive financing options, and a support centre.

This is an important step in decarbonising last-mile and first-mile transportation in urban and semi-urban areas. The demand has been very high and a lot of customer interest is there. Currently, we have 39,000 orders. We are well on track with delivery and will keep on reporting numbers quarterly. We are working on the supply chain to ramp up production. Ace EV will be manufactured at our Pantnagar plant and will utilise the maximum capacity.

Q: Which other segments are you working on to introduce EVs? What are your plans for Green Hydrogen?