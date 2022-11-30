 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Tata Group in talks to acquire Apple vendor Wistron's facility in Karnataka: Report

Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

The transaction will help Tata ramp up the manufacturing capabilities of group company Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd (TEPL) in precision engineering.

The Tata Group is in talks with Taipei's Wistron Corp - one of the three top vendors for Apple in India - to buy its sole manufacturing facility in Karnataka for Rs 4,000-5,000 crore, the Economic Times reported on November 30.

The transaction will help Tata ramp up the manufacturing capabilities of group company Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd (TEPL) in precision engineering.

TEPL is already a components vendor for Apple's iPhones and plans to also deal with other large manufacturers from Korea and Japan as part of a 'larger electronics ecosystem'.

The Tata Group declined to comment on the queries sent by ET and emails sent to Wistron did not generate a response.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

According to the report, the Tata group has also been planning of establishing an electronics manufacturing joint venture with Wistron, Bloomberg reported early September.