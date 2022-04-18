Talent-hiring platform Eduvacancy raises $200,000 from angel investors

Eduvacancy, a start-up that matches teaching and non-teaching staff with educational institutions, has raised $200,000 in angel funding from a group of high net worth individuals (HNIs).

The one-year-old startup will utilise the funding for “fresh hiring, technological upgradation, further tuning of the platform and its features and to expand across geographies particularly GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region, where there is a good demand for Indian teachers,” the company said on April 18.

The Mumbai-based firm claims to have more than 350,000 registered job-seekers and over 12,500 job-providers. It has more than 25,000 vacancy listings from the education sector in the country.

Manav Shah, co-founder and chief executive of Eduvacancy, told Moneycontrol that the growing education sector needed handholding in the recruiting process. From a largely scattered hiring process, his company was trying to help organise and smoothen teaching and non-teaching staff recruitment in India.

India has a large education market catering to more than 300 million school and college students. It is home to around 1.5 million schools, and 51,000 colleges and universities across states and union territories.

Eduvacancy aspired to be India’s preferred, one-stop recruitment platform for educational institutions, edtech players, and HR Tech ventures and job aspirants, Shah said.

Eduvacancy, was founded in April 2021 by Manav Shah, a first-generation entrepreneur, Nitil Gupta with prior entrepreneurial experience in the edtech space, and Nikita Shah with experience in marketing.

"We have actively listened in the last year to educational institution owners, and senior academics to understand not just the gaps in the recruitment process but also the functionality and delivery experience of our services.

“The initial overwhelming response only validates our belief that there is a huge opportunity out there waiting to be tapped and its time we focused on building the right suite of features and high quality, consistent experience delivery,” said Shah.

The startup was seeing good interest among investors due to its unique offerings, he said.

Eduvacancy provided personalised recommendations to registered candidates based on their skills, location, experience and salary expectations, Shah said. For senior positions like principal, director and vice chancellor, the startup provided a premium, personalised recruiting service.