 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Taking up gig work? Here are a few things to keep in mind

Abhishek Sahu
Nov 18, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

India’s gig economy could employ 2.35 crore people by FY30, representing a three-and-a-half times increase over 10 years, a report by government think-tank NITI Aayog has said

There are certain aspects of gig work that every candidate should weigh before taking up this kind of work. (Illustration by Suneesh K)

As mass layoffs hit employees hard across sectors, headhunters say there is a silver lining. If they wish to, those who have lost their jobs can take up gig work, which promises greater flexibility. A Razorpay report has highlighted that many companies have begun hiring gig workers in addition to permanent employees.

NITI Aayog defines gig workers as those who are employed “outside the traditional employer-employee arrangement”. These workers broadly fall into two categories: platform and non-platform-based workers.

While platform workers are those whose work is based on online applications or digital platforms, non-platform workers are usually casual wage workers and own-account workers in conventional sectors, working either part-time or full-time.

Both kinds of workers are on contract, which need to be thoroughly reviewed and understood, especially by gig workers, before being signed.

Indeed, there are certain aspects of gig work that every candidate should weigh before taking up this kind of work.

Sign transparent contracts