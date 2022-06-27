Storyboard18 | CXO Moves: Elevations, exits, entries and a resignation after a 21-year long stint

Nipun Kaushal

Previous: CMO, PNB Metlife Insurance

Present: CMO, Yes Bank

Nipun Kaushal joined Yes Bank as the chief marketing officer, where he took over from Jasneet Bachal, who had quit in April to pursue her entrepreneurial journey. Kaushal, who had previously served as the chief marketing officer of PNB Metlife Insurance, is responsible for the marketing and corporate communication functions. Further, he is to play a role in developing comprehensive marketing and communication strategies that will support the bank’s strategic objectives in India and international markets.

Will Lin

Previous: CMO and Chief Digital Officer, RentPath

Present: CMO, Simplilearn

Will Lin stepped into the shoes of Mark Movan as the chief marketing officer of Simplilearn. Lin, who takes charge of the overall global brand and digital marketing strategy of Simplilearn, previously served as the CMO and chief digital officer of RentPath.

Sreeparna Gupta

Previous: Associate Vice President and CSD, Wunderman Thompson

Present: Branch Head and Head of Client Servicing, Rediffusion Brand Solutions

Sreeparna Gupta joined the Kolkata office of Rediffusion as the branch head and head of client servicing. Previously, she headed Wunderman Thompson as the associate vice-president and client services director where she assisted clients in developing data-driven brand plans.

Vishal Parekh

Previous: Marketing Director, Kingston Technology

Present: CMO, Nodwin Gaming

Nodwin Gaming is strengthening its marketing team. The company appointed Vishal Parekh as chief marketing officer where Parekh’s responsibilities include implementing a global marketing and communication strategy. Also, part of the mandate is to expand the company’s footprint in esports and media in India and globally.

Udit Jain

Previous: Head of Marketing, Airtel Payments Bank

Present: Not known

Udit Jain quit as the head of marketing at Airtel Payments Bank where his stint lasted three years. His next move is not known yet. When he joined Airtel in 2016 as the head of marketing and brand, he led the brand marketing team across mobility, B2B, DTH, retail, app and circle operations.

Anu Gulati

Previous: Group Creative Director & Creative Head North, DDB Mudra Group

Present: ECD, Dentsu

Dentsu Group has been filling its senior ranks after a raft of exits left many cabins and cubicles empty over the past year and a half. The ad agency recently appointed Anu Gulati as its executive creative director where she will work with the group’s key talents to further drive and strengthen the network’s creative capabilities.

Ashish Bhasin

Previous: CEO and Chairman, APAC and India, Dentsu

Present: Co-founder and Chairman, RD&X Network

Global advertising and marketing transformation startup, RD&X Network has appointed ad industry veteran Ashish Bhasin as co-founder and chairman, kick-starting an entrepreneurial chapter for Bhasin. Previously, Bhasin has led Dentsu for many years and saw one of the fastest expansions by a holding company in the country when he acquired a host of agencies across creative, media, digital marketing, events management, etc.

Naina Meattle

Previous: Assistant Vice President of Brand Planning, MullenLowe Lintas Group

Present: VP and Brand Planning, BBDO India

Naina Meattle joined BBDO India as the vice president and brand planning. Prior to this, she was associated with MullenLowe Lintas Group as the assistant vice president of brand planning. This is her second stint at BBDO. Between 2012 and 2014, she headed the agency as the associate account director, planning.

Sooraj Keswani

Previous: Consultant

Present: Director, Brand Management and Strategy, Mirum

Mirum appointed Keswani as the director of brand management and strategy. His role will include managing brand planning and client servicing divisions and partnering with clients to achieve their business growth objectives.

Rohit Kapoor

Previous: Director of Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle

Present: EVP, Brand and Marcom, Havells India

Havells India appointed Rohit Kapoor as the executive vice president of the brand and Marcom division. Previously, Kapoor was the director of marketing at Perfetti Van Melle, a Dutch confectionery and gum brand, where he spent over two decades.

Charul Tomar

Previous: Partner - Strategy, Mindshare

Present: Head of Strategy, India, OMD

Charul Tomar joined OMD as the head of strategy for the India region. In her new role, she will spearhead strategic initiatives across the board, build upon existing strengths, and drive the next stage of the agency’s growth story.

Sneha Beriwal

Previous: Joint Vice President - Product, Digital, and Direct Marketing, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company

Present: Global CMO, Vahdam India

Sneha Beriwal joined homegrown wellness and tea brand Vahdam India as the global chief marketing officer. Prior to this, she was with Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company where she was joint vice-president and looked after the product, digital and direct marketing division. She’s also had stints at Nestle, Dabur and Novartis.

Sunil Suresh

Previous: CMO, MMT Group

Present: Unknown

Sunil Suresh who had headed MakeMyTrip Group as the chief marketing officer put in his papers. His next move is not known. During his time at MMT, he led the end-to-end marketing function for MakeMyTrip and Goibibo.

Manmeet Vohra

Previous: Head - Marketing, India and South Asia, Visa

Present: Chief Brand and Digital Officer, Chai Point

Manmeet Vohra joined Chai Point as the chief brand and digital officer of the company where she will be responsible for elevating and deepening the Chai Point consumer connection across all its channels which would also include the brand’s international foray. Also, she will focus on building an integrated digital experience through the Chai Point App.

Kaustav Mukerji

Previous: Head - Digital & Performance Marketing, Future Group

Present: Vice President - Global Marketing, Maison D'Auraine

Kaustav Mukerji has joined Maison D'Auraine, a house of brands, as the vice president of global marketing. Previously, he was the head of digital and performance marketing at Future Group. This role will see him be responsible for the growth of the brands such as GKhair pH+ shampoo in the APAC and GCC regions.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy