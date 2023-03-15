 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Voltas to consider price hikes in April; Nomura sees 25% upside

Mar 15, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

The stock has been on a rollercoaster ride over the past month on opposing views from foreign brokerages

Despite a cool-off in raw material prices, Voltas has not taken any price cuts this year. Rather, the management said in an investor meeting that it is planning price hikes in April. This makes Nomura positive on the stock.

It has a Buy rating on Voltas with a target price of Rs 1,083, which indicates a 25 percent upside from the previous close.

"Over the longer term, we expect AC industry growth visibility to remain high due to low penetration levels and latent demand (high average temperatures). Competitive intensity remains unsustainable and operating leverage/price hikes will likely be margin tailwinds for FY24F," Nomura said in its report.