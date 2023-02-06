 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Voda Idea zooms 21% as govt clears conversion of debt to equity

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

Vodafone Idea will be converting Rs 16,133 crore of debt into equity. After the conversion, the government will own 1613 crore shares in the firm, which roughly translates into 33 percent stake.

Shares of Vodafone Idea surged on February 6 after the company said the government has cleared the conversion of interest it owes on statutory debt into equity.

As of 11.30, the stock zoomed 21 percent to trade at Rs 8.34 apiece on the BSE. However, this is still lower than the price at which the debt will be converted into equity, i.e., Rs 10 per share.

Vodafone Idea will be converting Rs 16,133 crore of debt into equity. After the conversion, the government will own 1613 crore shares in the firm, which roughly translates into 33 percent stake.

“We will not have any Board seat. Our holding will be classified as public shareholding,” DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has said.