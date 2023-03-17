 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCS announces leadership change; how did the street react?

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 17, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

The sudden change in leadership of TCS took the street by surprise after CEO & MD Rajesh Gopinathan announced his resignation on Thursday and the company appointed K Krithivasan as CEO Designate who will take over the role from September 2023. Analysts however expect a smooth transition going forward barring some near term volatility.

Rajesh Gopinathan has stepped down after a 22-year career with the company, and spent six years as the managing director and CEO of the company.

TCS, India’s largest software services firm took the street by surprise after the company announced a sudden change in its leadership on Thursday.

Rajesh Gopinathan, who has been the CEO and MD of the company for 6ix years, announced stepping down from the role to pursue other interests. Overall, he spent 22 years in the company and added over $10 billion in incremental revenues and over $70 billion increase in market capitalisation.

Under his leadership, the company’s revenue increased 63 percent from Rs 1.18 lakh crore in FY17 to Rs 1.92 lakh crore in FY22. EBITDA also increased 64 percent over Gopinathan’s tenure to Rs 53,100 crore in FY22 while net profit grew 46 percent from FY17-FY22 to Rs 38,300 crore. The company’s margins have remained steady over the last six years with EBITDA Margin at around 27-28 percent levels and Net profit margin at 20-22 percent.

