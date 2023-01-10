 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Motors gains 6% after JLR sales vroom, CLSA upgrades stock to 'buy'

Sandip Das
Jan 10, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

CLSA expects JLR margin profile to improve led by volume growth and for commercial vehicles (CV) and passenger vehicles (PV) business margin to improve on lower commodity costs and price hikes.

Tata Motors

The Tata Motors share price jumped over 6 percent and was the top index gainer in the early trading hours of January 10 after CLSA upgraded the stock with a 'buy' tag.

The global research firm has also raised the target price to Rs 512 a share, an upside of over 23 percent from the current market price, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The brokerage firm expects the JLR margin profile to improve led by volume growth, and for commercial vehicles (CV) and passenger vehicles (PV), business margin to improve on lower commodity costs and price hikes. "Improvement in volume and margin profile to aid free cash generation in FY24," it said.

Jaguar Land Rover, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited, on January 9 reported increased wholesale volumes for the third quarter of FY23, reflecting gradual improvement in chip supplies. The New Range Rover, New Range Rover Sport, and Defender represent 74 percent of the order book.

Wholesale volumes were 79,591 units in the period (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China joint venture), up 5.7 percent, compared to the previous quarter ending September 30, 2022, and 15.0 percent, compared to the same quarter a year ago.