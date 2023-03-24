 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RIL tariff concerns look overdone, expect 36% upside, says Jefferies

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST

The telecom tariff hike may be delayed till after the general elections in May 2024 but when it comes in, it can quickly change the market structure in favour of RIL, the brokerage has said in its latest report

To factor in the possible delay in tariff hikes, the brokerage’s analysts have cut Jio's FY23-25 earnings estimates by 1-6%. (Representational image)

Reliance Industries’ investors' concerns over a delay in telecom tariff hike “look overdone”, brokerage and research firm Jefferies has said in its latest report.

Telecom tariff hikes may be delayed till after the general elections in May 2024 but when they are affected, they could quickly change the market structure in favour of RIL, the report said.

“While there is a growing concern that telecom tariff hikes may only take place after general elections… we note this could lead to accelerated market share shifts and in theory an effective duopoly which could add Rs93/sh upside potential,” the brokerage report said.

Reliance Jio is the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries.