 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Reduce Heidelberg Cement; target of Rs 160: HDFC Securities

Broker Research
Feb 21, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Heidelberg Cement with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated February 15, 2023.

HDFC Securities' research report on Heidelberg Cement

In the absence of any major planned expansion for the next four years, we expect the subdued volume growth and market share loss to continue, as other players are expanding in HEIM’s core markets. HEIM reported weak results in Q3FY23 due to continued volume decline (down 3% YoY) and NSR falling 2.5% QoQ. Unit EBITDA declined ~INR 135/MT QoQ to INR 339/MT (9-year low) entirely due to lower realisation, as opex stood flat QoQ.

Outlook

We maintain our REDUCE rating on Heidelberg Cement (HEIM), with a lower target price of INR 160/share (7x Mar-25E EBITDA).