Reduce GR Infraprojects; target of Rs 1080: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on GR Infraprojects

GR Infraprojects (GRIL) is a leading player in the roads and highways sector having overall order book size of Rs 20,210 crore. The company has delivered 26.6% revenue CAGR during FY16-22, wellcomplemented by 33.6% EBITDA CAGR and 39% PAT CAGR • Lean balance sheet position, superior return ratios.

Outlook

However, recent development with regard to CBI’s raid would remain a key overhang on the stock’s performance. Till we get decent clarity, we revise our rating from BUY to REDUCE. We value GRIL at Rs 1,080 based on SOTP valuation.

More Info

At 09:53 hrs G R Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 1,123.30, down Rs 28.70, or 2.49 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,197.10 and an intraday low of Rs 1,111.00.

It was trading with volumes of 1,378 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 1,286 shares, an increase of 7.17 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 6.59 percent or Rs 81.30 at Rs 1,152.00.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,277.00 and 52-week low Rs 837.00 on 25 October, 2021 and 16 July, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 50.67 percent below its 52-week high and 34.21 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 10,861.08 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More