Reduce Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 93: ICICI Direct

Firstsource Solutions (FSL) provides business process services to BFSI, communication, media, tech and healthcare. The company generates 70% revenues from the US and 27% from the UK • FSL is a domain driven BPM company, which has 150+ clients, including 17 Fortune 500 companies and nine FTSE 100 companies. The company has 23,932 employees across the US, UK, India and Philippines.



Outlook

We maintain our REDUCE rating on the stock. We value FSL at Rs 93 i.e. 11x P/E on FY25E.

