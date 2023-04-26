 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rallis India shares dip over 2% as poor Q4 2022 results hit sentiments

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

Rallis India provides crop care solutions, including formulations for crop protection and nutrition, according to its official website.

Shares of Rallis India slumped over 2 percent on April 26 as the company reported poor earnings results for the March quarter in the fiscal year ended 2023.

Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, reported a loss of Rs 69.13 crore during the quarter ended March 31. The company had realised a loss of Rs 14.13 crore during the corresponding period in 2022.

At 11.05 am, the stock price of Rallis India was around Rs 194.55 apiece, down 2.4 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

