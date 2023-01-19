 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Persistent Systems gains on strong Q3 show, Macquarie sees 105% upside

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST

The midcap IIT firm's revenue grew 5.9 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,169.4 crore and dollar revenue rose 3.4 percent to $264.35 million in the October-December period

The share price of midcap IT firm Persistent Systems gained over 3 percent in the morning trade on January 19 after the company registered an 8.2 percent sequential growth in profit at Rs 238 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Revenue grew 5.9 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 2,169.4 crore and dollar revenue rose 3.4 percent to $264.35 million. The IT company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 28 a share for FY23.

At 9.30 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 4094 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, up 3.4 percent. In the past six months, it has gained over 23 percent.

At the operating level, the company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) increased by 9.1 percent QoQ to Rs 401.55 crore. On a year-on-year basis, both net profit and revenue grew over 30 percent.

“This is the 11th sequential quarter of revenue growth, fueled by continued investments in innovative technologies and our differentiated digital engineering expertise. We won several large deals across industries and service lines, driving 20 percent sequential growth in total contract value (TCV) bookings," Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent Systems, said.