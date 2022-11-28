 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil marketing shares gush gains as JPMorgan gives sector the thumbs-up

Moneycontrol News
Nov 28, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST

Analysts at JPMorgan feel good days are coming for OMCs that have suffered from high crude oil prices and the government’s effort to keep fuel prices low.

Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) rose on November 28 after JPMorgan upgraded the sector as crude oil prices softened.

Stocks of Indian Oil traded up over two percent at Rs 75, Bharat Petroleum over three percent, and Hindustan Petroleum four percent to Rs 235. Even upstream companies like Oil India and ONGC racked up gains.

"We turn more constructive on Indian OMCs as we expect the oil price to stabilise with some downside risks, and policy support has turned positive,” said Pinakin Parekh, an analyst at JPMorgan.

He upgraded Hindustan Petroleum to overweight from underweight with target of Rs 285. He is also overweight on Indian Oil with a target of Rs 100, adding that he prefers downstream to upstream oil companies now.

Hindustan Petroleum is one of the worst performing energy stocks in the current calendar year. Analysts now believe 2023 should see a change in operating performances which in turn should drive stock performance