Nykaa shares log in 8% spike after large block deals

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 05, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Nykaa's owner, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, saw a surge of over 8 percent in its share price after bulk deals worth Rs 75.5 crore were made.

Shares of Nykaa owner FSN E-Commerce Ventures gained over 8 percent on Wednesday after block deals totalling 5.54 million shares worth Rs 75.5 crore.

However, the identity of the buyers and sellers remains unknown at the moment.

This comes on the heels of another bulk deal that took place on March 17, 2023, wherein 6.57 million shares or 0.23 percent equity worth Rs 93.2 crore were sold at Rs 141.90 apiece.

