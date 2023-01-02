 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nifty metal hits new high after Jefferies turns positive, upgrades Tata Steel, Hindalco

Jan 02, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

We find the landscape flipped now with China policies turning supportive and the big earnings cut for Tata Steel and Hindalco behind. We believe a sequential improvement in quarterly EBITDA trend for Tata Steel and Hindalco in 2023 will help drive stock performance, Jefferies said.

Jefferies has upgraded Tata Steel and Hindalco from hold to buy and has retained hold on Coal India.

The metal index added over a percent and outperformed all other indices in the morning session on the first trading day of the new year on January 2. Nifty metal was up 1.5 percent at 09:50am after Jefferies turned positive on the sector.

The global research firm, after remaining cautious on the Indian steel sector and then turning positive, and has upgraded Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries to 'buy' from 'hold'. It has Tata Steel as the top pick.

Jefferies believes that the worst-margin quarter for the steel sector, and the big chunk of earnings cuts for Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries are behind. "Tata Steel's price to book (PB) and enterprise value (EV) are close to its long-term averages, which we find attractive amid its improving asset footprint and balance sheet," it said.

"China has unveiled a comprehensive plan to support the property markets, and has set a new direction for the Covid policy to stabilise the economy which, along with other stimulus measures, should drive a recovery in metal demand in 2023. Weakening US and EU macro poses a risk to the global metal demand, but a potential improvement in China and strong demand in India could provide an offset," the research firm said.

"If the US Fed rate hikes slow as CPI decelerates, and if China continue to relax Covid restrictions, then the cyclical bottom in metals might be close, if not behind," it added.