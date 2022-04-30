Neutral Biocon; target of Rs 410: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Biocon

Biocon (BIOS) delivered operationally in-line 4QFY22. The performance was healthy in generics and research services, while biologics sales have been steady for two quarters now. BIOS remains on track to develop products as well as build manufacturing capacities across generics and biologics segments to drive robust earnings growth over the next 3-4 years.



Outlook

We retain our FY23/FY24 estimates and continue to value BIOS on an SOTP basis (25x EV/EBITDA for biologics and 10x EV/EBITDA for generics and Syngene at market value) to arrive at our TP of INR410.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More