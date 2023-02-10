 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Neutral Barbeque Nation Hospitality; target of Rs 870: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Barbeque Nation Hospitality with a target price of Rs 870 in its research report dated February 07, 2023.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Barbeque Nation Hospitality

BARBEQUE’s 3QFY23 results were below expectations with subdued operating environment and higher-than-expected impact of new stores on margins, which led to absolute EBITDA declining ~6% YoY to INR620m (18% below our expectations). Management commentary on demand in Jan’23 did not offer scope for optimism from a near-term perspective.  Valuations are fair at 14.8x FY24E and 13.5x FY25 pre-Ind AS EV/EBITDA.

Outlook

We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR870, based on 14x FY25 Pre Ind-AS EV/EBITDA.