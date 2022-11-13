 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral Barbeque Nation Hospitality; target of Rs 1120: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Nov 13, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Barbeque Nation Hospitality with a target price of Rs 1120 in its research report dated November 10, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Barbeque Nation Hospitality

While BARBEQUE’s 2QFY23 results were broadly in line with estimates on sales and EBITDA, the extent of sequential ADS dip over 1QFY23 levels was surprising. Delivery sales declined more than expected and margin recovery trajectory going ahead would be slower than expected earlier. Valuations are fair at 16.6x FY24E pre-Ind AS EV/EBITDA.

Outlook

We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR1,120 based on 17x Sep’24 EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality - 10 -11-2022 - moti

Broker Research
TAGS: #Barbeque Nation Hospitality #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Nov 13, 2022 06:41 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.