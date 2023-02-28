 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Mastek shares rise on strategic alliance with Netail

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 28, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

The strategic partnership will help e-Commerce and Omni-channel retailers optimize their retail value-chain and thereby attract, convert, and retain digital consumers, a company filing said.

Mastek: Mastek signs strategic partnership with Netail to bring AI-led digital transformation to retail & consumer industry. The IT services company has signed a strategic partnership with Netail, to help e-commerce and omni-channel retailers optimize their retail value-chain and thereby attract, convert, and retain digital consumers.

Shares of Mastek inched 3.4 percent higher on Tuesday after the company announced a strategic alliance with Netail.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

The collaboration will combine Mastek's expertise in digital commerce and data analytics with Netail's AI technology, resulting in a synergized retail solution and will empower online retailers with personalized merchandising, a better understanding of consumer behavior, efficient user experience, flexible assortment strategy, and real-time market visibility.

“With e-Commerce retailers facing challenges by dramatic changes in consumer behavior and the inadequacy of conventional marketing to influence purchase decisions, the partnership with Netail will empower our retail clients to drive AI-led digital transformation, understand the market from the consumer perspective, and strategize for increased ROI without compromising on brand value,” said Raman Sapra, President & Global Chief Growth Officer at Mastek.