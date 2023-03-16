 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra CIE: Is M&M paring its holding substantially a cause for concern?

Asha Menon
Mar 16, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

It reduced its holding from 9.25 per cent to 3.19 per cent through an open-market sale.

Mahindra CIE’s growth prospects still look promising to analysts.

Automotive component manufacturer Mahindra CIE continues its downward dive on the stock market after Mahindra & Mahindra’s stake-sale announcement on March 13. M&M has reduced its holding from 9.25 per cent to 3.19 per cent at Rs 357.39 per share.

The stock had hit a 52-week high on February 24, following its December quarter results. In Q4CY22, its net profit had tripled year on year (YoY) to Rs 195 crore and its revenue had risen 35 per cent YoY to Rs 2,247 crore, which buoyed market sentiment. But a few days later, when M&M reduced its holding by more than half, the stock plunged nearly 10 per cent and is falling since.

Is there reason to worry for public shareholders as one of the promoter entities has reduced its holding by nearly 65 per cent?

