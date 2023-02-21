 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Know Your Stock | Intellect Design Arena gains 16% in 3 weeks. What’s behind the rally?

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 21, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST

Fintech platform Intellect Design Arena has gained after reporting a steady set of numbers for the December quarter and entering into a collaboration with Amazon Web Services

Intellect Design Arena

Shares of Intellect Design Arena, a fintech platform catering to banking and financial services institutions, are up 16 percent over the last three weeks, partly making up for a gloomy 2022 that shaved off around 30 percent from the stock price.

A sequential improvement in Q3FY23 and the recent collaboration with AWS (Amazon Web Services) seem to be the key factors driving the rally.

Intellect Design Arena's Revenue grew 8 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 547 crore, but the growth was only 4 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ) due to fewer European licence deals amidst a muted macroeconomic environment.

However, sequential growth in operating profit and margin was much stronger. EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and  amortization) for the quarter stood at Rs 105 crore, up 25 percent, compared to the September quarter.