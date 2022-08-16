Jhunjhunwala stocks put up mixed show in first trading session after his death

The stock prices of many of the companies in which Rakesh Jhunjhuwala held large stakes saw some selling in the early trade on August 16 when markets opened after his death over the the weekend.

Aptech, in which he held 23 percent, plunged nearly 5 percent, while Star Health was down over 1 percent, and Metro Brands fell 0.5 percent. Crisil was also down marginally.

Though some stocks traded with gains as well. Nazara Tech was up 3 percent, Titan added about a percent, Fortis Healthcare was up about a percent as well. NCC also rose more than a percent.

Jhunjhunwala passed away on August 14 at the age of 62 in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest. He was battling with health problems related to heart, kidney and diabetes for many years now.

Some of these stocks have been the biggest money minting machines for Jhunjhunwala. His stake in Titan alone is worth Rs 11,000 crore, followed by Star Health and Metro Brands that cumulatively amount to more than Rs 10,000 crore.

Overall, his stake in 32 stocks is worth around Rs 32,000 crore.

“His investment style changed between 1990 and 2020, but his breakout year was 2003 when he picked Titan, Crisil and Lupin that turned into 100 baggers,” said Ramesh Damani, another ace investor and a friend of Jhunjhunwala.

In the unlisted market, barring newly launched Akasa Air in which the Jhunjhuwala family via trusts holds 45 percent stake, there are not many stocks which the legendary investor held. Most of his unlisted portfolio – including Star Health, Metro Brands and Nazara Technologies – got listed in the last couple of years.

He had admitted in the past that his unlisted portfolio made more money for him than his listed stocks. "I am happy to inform you that my return on the unlisted portfolio is greater than the return on my listed portfolio. There also I have long investments of 10-12 years," he had said in March 2021.

